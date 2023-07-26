No charges in case of dog found starved in East Grand Rapids

The East Grand Rapids Dept. of Public Safety said they asked the prosecutor to authorize one charge of animal cruelty to the last known owner of Hope. He declined.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor reviewed the case against an emaciated dog's last known owner and declined to file charges.

The East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety investigating the case said there were signs of mistreatment and abuse. They forwarded the case to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for one count of animal cruelty.

Christopher Becker's office reviewed the case and ultimately did not authorize one count of cruelty to animals due to a lack of "witness identification of the owner at the scene and the phone records of the last known owner did not place that person at the scene," said Det. Sgt. Mark Lindner from the East Grand Rapids Dept. of Public Safety.

The dog, named Hope, was rescued on Friday, June 2 after she made her way out of the woods and laid down in the middle of a road. Neighbors said Hope was alive, but she was skin and bones.

Hospital staff estimates Hope to be about 7 years old. They believe she was used for breeding and then dumped.

After a lot of treatment and care at a nearby animal hospital, Hope is in her forever home.

A Facebook group called "Hope for Hope" has been posting updates on her progress. A few weeks ago, the group wrote Hope was doing well enough to undergo a spay procedure and is making amazing progress.

"She is doing extremely well which can be seen in the way her fur is starting to beautifully grow back," Hope for Hope posted.

Since Hope was rescued, the West Michigan community has shown immense support, including raising over $20,000 to go toward her hospital care.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety, Kent County Animal Control or Silent Observer.

