Kent Co. Prosecutor: No charges in death of 1-year-old in February

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will not pursue charges after the death of a 1-year-old girl in February.

Kai'Yanni Jones's life was cut short just over one month shy of her second birthday, after she suffered blunt force trauma to her abdomen while her mother was giving birth.

Her mother, Amanda O'Brien, has been fighting for justice for her daughter since the incident occurred on Feb. 19.

Amanda says that she was giving birth to her fourth child after a car accident days prior. While Kai'Yanni was being taken care of by babysitters at the time.

She says the couple watching her children had done so multiple times before, and she considered them to be like family.

Kai'Yanni was rushed to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for emergency surgery, but was pronounced brain dead a few days later on Feb. 22.

The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled Kai'Yanni's death a homicide.

Becker says that charges could come at a later date, but right now he says there is insufficient evidence to charge anyone in her death.

Amanda remembers her daughter as full of life, who loved playing with her 4-year-old sister and dancing.

"[Kai'Yann] loved Coco Melon. She was so full of life. She was the best," she says.

