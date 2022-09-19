No charges in Joseph Nagle shooting death, Allegan Co. prosecutor decides

Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch said the "evidence proves the actions were justified under the extreme circumstances," in a release Monday.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — There will be no charges in the shooting death of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle back in June, Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch announced.

Police say Nagle was pulled over on suspicion of impaired driving on June 16 just after 10 p.m. on 26th Street in Salem Township.

According to a release from MSP's Fifth District Special Investigations Section investigating the shooting, Nagle showed indicators of impairment during sobriety tests.

Police say that when Nagle was told he was under arrest, he began fighting the deputy. The deputy fired a single gunshot that hit Nagle in the chest. Nagle died from the gunshot.

The patrol car and deputy were not equipped with cameras and there is no known video or audio of the incident.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says the department has never had dashcam or body-worn cameras until this year, when the department was approved to begin purchasing cameras for deputies.

The sheriff's office says they've begun phasing in body-worn cameras and dash cameras to about 25% of its road patrol deputies.

Nagle's uncle Jaime previously shared with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that reports from the police do not make sense to the family.

"If you knew my nephew, he was a good boy. He was never in trouble, never anything. That's why this really makes it very questionable on how it came to this. We don't understand that. We'd like to know that way we can come to grips with [it]," he says. "I had never seen this boy angry, upset, mad, never in a fight."

You can read the investigative report here:

