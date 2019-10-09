Meijer announced Monday that they do not want customers to openly carry firearms in their grocery stores.

The Midwest grocery store chain evaluated its policies after Walmart said last week it would stop selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition and requested customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it.

Walmart came to the decision on the heels of several mass shootings, including one in El Paso that occurred at a Walmart store. Twenty-two people were killed and 24 were injured in that shooting.

Meijer said in a tweet "The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, so we respectfully request that our customers do not open carry firearms at Meijer."

Michigan is an open carry state. Meijer also has stores in open carry states such as Wisconsin, Ohio and Kentucky.

"We’ve made this decision because open carry can create an environment that makes our customers and team members feel unsafe," the company said.

Meijer has 242 stores across the Midwest. It is headquartered in West Michigan.

Drug chains CVS and Walgreens, as well as grocery chain Wegmans Food Market, have also urged customers to refrain from carrying firearms in stores.

The National Rifle Association posted a tweet criticizing Walmart's announcement.

"It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America's fundamental freedoms," it said.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

