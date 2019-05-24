GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MDOT tries to limit highway construction inconvenience over holiday weekends by suspending work and lifting lane restrictions.

“We do that every major holiday just to make an easier travel day for the holiday weekend,” explains MDOT spokesman John Richard.

But some projects are too massive and involved. It is not possible to move the orange barrels and cones and let traffic flow freely for a few days.

Across the state, restrictions will remain in place during the Memorial Day weekend at 41 of the 131 projects underway. Six of them are in West Michigan.

“The ones to watch out for in this area are westbound I-196 over the Grand River,” says Richard. “And, of course, the construction of I-196 and I-96 by the Beltline. To the west we have the work in Hudsonville. Work on I-96 at Crockery Creek. Work on M-120. To the east there is work in Portland so there are 5 major projects being worked on in west Michigan over the holiday weekend.”

MDOT is lifting the travel restrictions Friday at 3 p.m. They will go back into effect Tuesday at 6 a.m. A complete list of all 131 projects in the state and what travelers can expect is posted on the MDOT web site.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.