No injuries after Los Lagos restaurant catches fire Saturday night

TWIN LAKE, Mich. — Los Lagos Bar & Grill in Twin Lake caught fire Saturday night.

The Dalton Township Fire Department says they arrived on scene to heavy smoke and significant flames coming from the kitchen.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, taking hours to extinguish the flames.

Fire crews say the building is a total loss, but no one was hurt.

