SUV crashes into Shawmut Hills School Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No one was injured after an SUV crashed through an elementary school on the west side of Grand Rapids Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Shawmut Elementary School on Burritt Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Fire crews responding to the scene confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the driver, all students and staff inside the school were not hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

