No injuries reported after Muskegon house fire

The back of the house sustained significant damage, but it doesn’t appear to be a total loss, police say.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities in Muskegon say everyone is safe after a home caught fire overnight.

The fire happened at a house on Klug Street near Summit Avenue. The Muskegon Fire Department said the call came in around midnight.

At least two people were in the house when the fire started, but officials say it appears everyone got out with no serious injuries. The back of the house sustained significant damage, but it doesn’t appear to be a total loss, police say.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.