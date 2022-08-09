x
Semi tanker rolls into ditch in Newaygo County

The rollover happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of 120th and Oak Street Newaygo County.
Credit: 13 On Your Side
The crash happened near 120th and Oak Street in Newaygo County.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A semi-truck went off the road and rolled over into a ditch in Newaygo County, dispatch confirms.

The crash happened near 120th and Oak Street Tuesday afternoon. 

There were no injuries, police said Michigan State Police at the Hart Post are at the scene, working to secure the semi.

