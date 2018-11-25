PORTAGE, Mich. - No one was injured in an overnight basement fire at a home in Portage.

According to the Portage Department of Public Safety, fire crews were sent to a home on Westshire Street around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

The first crews on scene discovered heavy smoke coming from the basement. They went in and extinguished a fire in the basement, saying it was contained within about 20 minutes of arrival.

Crews remained on scene for another 2 hours performing suppression, ventilation, overhaul, salvage and investigation. The fire was contained to the basement, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The dept. of public safety say the fire started with a dehumidifier.

No one was reportedly injured in the incident, but the estimated loss is valued at $10,000.

