No one injured after storage unit catches fire Friday morning

The fire started around 6:19 a.m. on the 800 block of Hall Street SW.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department spent Friday morning fighting flames at a storage unit on the southwest side of the city.

The fire started around 6:19 a.m. on the 800 block of Hall Street SW. When fire crews arrived they say a large fire had spread to the walls and attic space of the 18,000-square-foot building.

About 35 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames while other crews searched the building for people. No one was injured during the fire.

Hall Street was shut down while crews fought the flames.

“Our firefighters did a heck of a job keeping this fire contained and saving adjacent building areas,” Deputy Chief Brad Brown said.

Firefighters remain on the scene to search for hot spots. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.