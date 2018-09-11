GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- They say they fear for our democracy and that's what bought a crowd of protesters to Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids and to dozens of other cities around the country.

“I am just very concerned about the state of our democracy,” explained Grand Rapids participant Marcus McKay.

Organizers call the events “No One is Above the Law” rallies. They say planning started months ago, anticipating the day President Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Sessions resigned at the President’s request Wednesday. Participants in the protest think Sessions was forced out to make it easier for the President to end Special Counsel Robert Muller's investigation into possible collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice by the Trump Administration.

“We are frustrated and tired of Donald trump thinking he can take the Justice Department and do with it as he wishes so he can get rid of this investigation,” said Pat Hartsel of Grand Rapids. “We are just trying to wake people up.”

“We are trying to hold Donald Trump accountable and trying to protect Robert Muller’s investigation.” Said Scott Savage of Hastings.

Although replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions with a more sympathetic subordinate clears the way to fire Special Counsel Robert Muller and although he calls it a “witch hunt”, President Trump has given no indication he will order an end to the investigation into possible collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice.

“We have to have rallies like these to remind people they have a voice,” says Savage.

“We have a right to do this and, at this point, it is our duty to do this to save our democracy,” says Hartsel.

