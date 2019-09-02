GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy and Celebration! Cinema have joined forces to make getting through this weekend's power outages a little better.

While more than 2,000 Consumers Energy workers and mutual aid from around the country work to restore power to West Michigan communities, residents without power can catch a free movie at Celebration! Cinema.

About 2,000 free tickets are available for Saturday and Sunday at five different theaters. Consumers is also providing vouchers for free pop and popcorn.

The theaters providing free treats include:

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North: 616-365-2051

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South: 616-554-9966

Celebration! Cinema Rivertown: 616-532-8902

Celebration! Cinema Woodland: 616-285-6127

Muskegon Cinema Carousel: 231-798-2600

“Mother Nature has been a challenge this past week and everyone at Consumers wants to thank our customers across West Michigan for their patience and cooperation as we work to restore power as safely and quickly as possible,” said Roger Curtis, Vice President of Public Affairs. “We invite them – as a small token of our appreciation – to enjoy a movie and refreshments on us.”

“We know that severe weather has taken a toll on West Michigan families and we’re happy to work with Consumers Energy to provide an opportunity for families displaced by the effects of severe weather to enjoy a movie,” said Celebration! Cinema Director of Community Affairs Emily Loeks.

For more information on the event, customers can contact or visit any of the Celebration Cinema locations listed for more information.

