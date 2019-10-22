NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police in Norton Shores are clearing up a false report of a body found in Muskegon County.

A number of posts on social media speculated the body of Jessica Heeringa was found in the area of Airline Road and Getty Street, but police say those posts are false.

According to a statement from the Norton Shores Police Department, authorities were following up on tip that claimed they saw a suspicious person in that same area after the arrest of Jeffrey Willis.

A Michigan State Police dive team checked the area and the lake, but no evidence of a body was located. The statement from police says the weather conditions made it difficult to close the tip.

The area is privately owned and the property owner requested no one trespass on his property. If any other evidence in relation to this incident or the disappearance of Jessica Heeringa is located, the information will be released through authorities.

