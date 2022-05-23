Here is why there were no sirens before the Gaylord tornado

Tornados are very rare in Northern MI. There are not tornado sirens in Otsego County. Instead, the county uses a Code Red system, sending alerts through phones.

GAYLORD, Mich. — The deadly tornado that tore through Gaylord Friday was a very rare occurrence in Northern Michigan.

Otsego County does not have tornado sirens. Instead, the county uses the the CodeRED system that sends alerts straight to a cell phone.

"You can’t have it better than on you," said John Deming, Otsego County Emergency Manager, "Because, I hate to say it, everyone is electronic these days. And I can't guarantee I can get that message to you with a siren."

Residents can also sign up for alerts to their landline phone on the county website.

Deming said the alerts went out to phones eight minutes before the tornado touched down. That is when the weather service sent out the alert.

Overall, Deming said he is very pleased with how the county and surrounding counties responded to the tornado's aftermath.

"We train for this stuff," said Deming, "But we really hope we never have to use it."

Monday was a day of recovery for many of the EMS workers. However, the Department of Public Works and Road Commission were actively working to move debris.

Next, the task for emergency management crews is to assess the damage throughout town. As of now, Deming said about 300 structures are damaged, not including businesses. Soon, they hope to move into the rebuilding stage of recovery.

Schools in Gaylord were also open again this week. Deming said it was important to make sure the children stayed on that schedule for school meals, mental health assistance, and routine.

