Nobody injured, not even the cat, after Saturday morning fire in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The department of Public Safety in Holland says firefighters were dispatched to a report of smoke inside a residence at 167 W. 40th just before noon on Saturday.

Units arrived shortly after noon, finding a working fire in a bedroom of the 1 story home.

Firefighters entered the residence, quickly located the fire and put it out. The home was filled with smoke as firefighters searched it, they located a cat that had been inside at the time of the fire.

The department reported no injuries to the occupants of the home or any first responders, they said even the cat is doing well.

Firefighters remained on scene until around 2 p.m. conducting ventilation and air monitoring. They said the damage of the fire is isolated to the bedroom where the fire started.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the department's fire marshal has initiated an investigation.

