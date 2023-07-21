Local non-profit helping veterans and first responders get service dogs

The Jaeger Foundation is based out of Muskegon. They say the process to get a service dog through the VA is not as efficient as it should be.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Jaeger Foundation is making it their goal to help veterans and first responders get the help they need when battling PTSD symptoms.

Non-profit Executive Director, Laurin Jahmke says, "these people put their lives on the line, take time out of their lives out of their family's lives, to protect us and our freedoms. It's time that we did something back for them.”

And that's just what members of this organization are doing.

Founder, Jonathan Jacobs says, "We provide service dogs for veterans and first responders at no cost to them. And with as little red tape as possible is the goal.”

The group says that the process to get a service dog through the VA is not as efficient as it should be.

“I actually talked to a veteran on the phone about getting a dog in that veteran had waited six years for a dog,” said Jahmke.

And even if a veteran does get approved with the VA, "you're on a waiting list anywhere from 12 to 24 months and what's redundant about that is 22 veterans a day commit suicide,” said veteran Jordan Hull.

The foundation pairs and sets up training for dogs quickly for those who apply, and the support doesn’t stop there.

“It's not like okay, here you go. Best of luck. You know, we check up on you. We make sure you start off strong, we give you the tools, the opportunity to training. Hey, if you ever need to reach out here, if you want to meet, meet up and do training with us fine, you know,” said Hull.

And its proven that this system works, Noelle Eklund applied for a service dog with the program and commented on how the quick process "made (her) feel heard and seen, like, wow."

Eklund adds that with veterans running the organization, it makes it easier to communicate what she is struggling with, "it's with people who understand the struggles.”

Hull shared how his life has changed since getting his service dog, "It's like having a battle buddy. But with her. You know, she's one of my closest friends. She's my companion. I'd be in a very dark place without her. I don't know where I'd be without without my service dog."

The Jaeger foundation has already helped place 22 dogs with local veterans and first responders but the help doesn’t stop here. The organizers share that they hope to take this non-profit nationwide.

You can help them reach their goal by visiting the website, they are actively looking for volunteers and take donations.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.