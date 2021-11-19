Non-profits team up to support local pet rescue agencies

The Red Glasses Movement held a drive at Beer City Dog Biscuits to support local pet rescue agencies.

Two local non-profits joined forces Friday to collect pet food and supplies.

Volunteers could help make biscuits and just donate to the pet supply drive. The event ran from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Beer City Dog Biscuits.

The movement was created in honor of Audrey Jandernoa, a girl who died in 2018 at the age of five. Known for her bright red glasses and her joy of life, Audrey also had a love for dogs.

Beer City Dog Biscuits creates pet treats with the help of a team of disabled adults.

"RGM values the opportunity to join people of all abilities to work side by side in the name of love," says Kelly Jandernoa, ED for Red Glasses Movement.

All donations and sales are re-invested into the non-profit's mission of supporting the disabled community.

