N. Muskegon Public School students win prizes after pledging good behavior at start of the year

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — Being a good kid and following the rules can be very rewarding.

There was no better example of that than at today's 'Ride with Pride' event in North Muskegon.

North Muskegon Public School students signed a pledge at the beginning of the school year to have good grades, say no to drugs and alcohol, and to make safe and positive choices.

As they did throughout the year, they accumulated tickets to win prizes including, bicycles, a kayak and a car.

It's all part of the 'Ride With Pride' partnership between schools, law enforcement and community sponsors with the goal of encouraging and rewarding good behavior.

High School senior Will Ripple says winning the car, a Honda Civic, was unexpected because he didn't think he turned any tickets this year.

"My car that I drive now is my mom's extra car so I have a car for myself now and the car I drive now can go to my sister and that won't be a problem anymore," said Ripple.

Gage Hyrns is a North Muskegon High School alumni and is the Sales Leasing Consultant at Betten Backer Honda that provided the car.

It's his third year doing the event and says he enjys giving back to the community.

"The fact that our company can offer to something like this to a lucky student who deserves it, that's the best part about it. These kids who win, obviously deserve to win so it's nice we can do it," said Hyrns.

