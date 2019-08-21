NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — A group of neighbors in North Muskegon transformed a bridge coined as one of the ugliest bridges in America into a work of art.

A North Muskegon man saw the Bear Lake Channel Bridge on a website that documents ugly bridges, which sparked him to team up with a metal sculptor, Steve Anderson to give it a new look.

North Muskegon residents turn Bear Lake Channel Bridge into a work of art Steve Anderson's artwork on the bridge.

Anderson sculpted flowers using contrasting colors and metals so it visually pops, he said.

The bridge, next to the Bear Lake Tavern was built in 1971 and more than ten thousand vehicles cross it everyday.

