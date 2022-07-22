North Muskegon taps retired Norton Shores clerk to run August 2 primary

The move comes after the city's current clerk announced she had taken a position with the City of Grand Haven.

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — Just one day after we reported the City of Muskegon Heights had to call upon the county to help manage its elections after longtime clerk Sharon Gibbs announced her retirement...the City of North Muskegon is now also in search of a new clerk.

That after now Former Clerk Maria Boersma took a job with the City of Grand Haven. City Manager Sam Janson told 13 ON YOUR SIDE via phone Friday that the parting was amicable.

The city wished her well in a recent Facebook post:

In the meantime, they've called upon Lynne Fuller, who retired from the City of Norton Shores.

She's reportedly been in contact with the state to be sure her credentials were still valid.

Given her previous position, Fuller's also familiar with the election equipment with which she'll be workin g August 2, she said.

Fuller's expected to stay on through the November election.

