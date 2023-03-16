Northview Public Schools bus driver put on administrative while school investigates 'severe bullying' incident

It is unclear at this time what exactly occurred on the bus, but the Kent County Sheriff's Office is involved.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Northview Public Schools after a 'severe' bullying incident on a bus last week.

According to a letter sent home to parents, Superintendent Scott Korpak says the incident happened on one of the DK-6 grade school buses. The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

It is unclear at this time what exactly occurred on the bus, but the Kent County Sheriff's Office is involved.

Superintendent Korpak says he is horrified by the incident and that the school is working with the student's family to ensure they have the support they need.

"Northview Public Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of our students," Korpak said. "Our commitment to protecting our students extends beyond our school campuses. Within the last year, we have made improvements in the security systems used on the district's buses. Unfortunately, these added measures did not prevent the incident that took place last week."

Northview plans to release more information regarding the investigation as it becomes avilable.

In the meantime, the school is asking all parents to talk with their children about the importance of reporting mean or bullying behaviors.

