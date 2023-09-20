Parent, complainant speak on Northview Schools book ban review

Eight books are in question at Northview School District after a community member filed a complaint, citing the books as "sexually explicit."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — One Northview Public Schools parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the banning of books is a slippery slope.

"I feel like these are books that the only people that are looking for these kinds of stories and situations are possibly the kids who are feeling these feelings are in those situations, looking for a hand looking for help," said the concerned parent.

However, Cal Morton, who brought the list to the school district and filed a complaint, sees it differently.

"I asked them, please, just to go look at the content and the material. And read it yourself," said Morton. "I asked him this question, and I asked the committee as well, I said, 'when you review this content, I asked, would you sit down with your grade school child, and show the pictures to them, and also read the material out loud?'"

Some of the topics of the books in question include LGBTQ topics and racism. Those books are:

Kingdom of Ash Fun Home: A family Tragicomic Push All Boys Aren't Blue Lawn Boy Tricks Me, Earl and the Dying Girl The Bluest Eye

Morton said it was confirmed to him that the books are in the district.

"The books are in the elementary school. And across the four, three or four different high school programs, and the English language arts program in choice reading, that's a teacher's classroom library," said Morton.

The concerned parent believes these stories are a gateway of understanding for many.

"These kids are utilizing these books to help themselves, not pornographic stories, not any of that kind of stuff," said Morton. "They're essentially memoirs about these people's journeys, to learn who they are as people, and these kids need that help."

