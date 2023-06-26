Norton Shores authorities searching for missing man who may have jumped off bridge

Norton Shores Police found the 27-year-old's car parked near the Henry St. Bridge early Sunday morning, but he remains missing.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Police Department is searching for a man who may have jumped off a bridge this weekend during a mental health crisis.

Roosevelt Park Police said family and friends told authorities a 27-year-old man had been sending some concerning texts, indicating he may jump off the Henry Street Bridge over Monda Lake.

Norton Shores authorities found the man's vehicle parked near the bridge Sunday morning.

Police believe he may have jumped off the bridge late Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

Officers searched the area surrounding the bridge, including the water, and didn't find him.

The Norton Shores Dive Team along with the Muskegon County Dive Team searched the area around the Henry St. bridge all day Sunday.

The Norton Shores Dive Team, Muskegon County Dive Team, Oceana County Dive Team, and the Michigan State Police Dive Team will continue to search the bridge area Monday.

Marine Patrol units are also joining the search.

Authorities are asking people with security camera footage near the bridge to share that video with authorities.

If you have any information that may be relevant to this investigation, you can contact Norton Shores Police Department 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer of Muskegon County at www.silentobservermuskegon.com or by calling 231-72-CRIME.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental crisis, there is help available. You can call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 24/7 to speak with someone. It's free and confidential support.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.