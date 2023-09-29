Norton Shores Police announce murder charges filed against suspect in December 2022 killing

Detectives say a 23-year-old Muskegon man accused of the murder of Jamarr Burse back on Dec. 29, 2022, is now formally charged. He's facing $1 million bail.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The North Shores Police Department announced Friday an arrest was made in a double shooting that took place back in December of 2022. The shooting claimed the life of one 24-year-old and injured a 16-year-old boy.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Getty back on Dec. 29, 2022. That's where police found a car in the middle of the intersection of Continental and Columbia.

Jamarr Burse was shot dead in the car, and a 16-year-old passenger suffered two gunshot wounds. After two days in the hospital, he was sent home to recover.

After wrapping up a lengthy investigation, the police department requested charges against 23-year-old Amir Sincere Petty of Muskegon for his involvement in the murder of Jamarr Burse and the non-fatal shooting of the juvenile male.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office authorized open murder and two firearms charges.

Petty has been in the Muskegon County Jail since July on weapons charges. Police said his bond is set at $1 million.

The Norton Shores Police Department urges anyone with additional information regarding this incident to call the Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

