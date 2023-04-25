x
Nose gear falls off plane during Muskegon Co. landing

Fire officials said the plane bounced on landing, and the nose gear fell off.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
The small plane that made a rough landing in Norton Shores Tuesday.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Fire crews are responding after a plane made a landing without nose gear in Muskegon County, officials confirm. 

Norton Shores Fire Chief Robert Gagnon said the plane landed safely at Muskegon County Airport, located at 99 Sinclair Drive, around 4:02 Tuesday evening.

The plane is a Grumman Cheetah single engine aircraft. Gagnon said the plane bounced on landing, and the nose gear fell off.

The pilot got out safely and there was no fuel spilled in the landing.

Airport staff are currently undergoing their emergency operations plan. 

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story with more details as soon as they're available.

    

