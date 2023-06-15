Walker Police: Not enough evidence to move forward in 'suspicious incident' at Alpine Target

Police started looking into a 'suspicious' encounter near the dressing room area of the Target on Alpine Avenue in Walker. The case is now closed.

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department wrapped up an investigation about a suspicious incident that happened near the dressing room area of the Target on Alpine.

Walker Detective Sgt. Joel Bartels would not reveal the nature of the incident but did say it happened near the dressing room area at the store during the afternoon hours on June 1.

Bartels said he's aware of TikToks being shared of strange encounters at the Alpine Target, but said there's only one open police report at this time.

Police worked with Target, and said security shared surveillance video and other reports with detectives.

Authorities shared photos of a man considered a person of interest in the case, and they identified him.

Detective Sgt. Bartels said Thursday that after an "exhaustive investigation, there was not sufficient evidence to prove that a crime was committed. This case is now closed and no charges have been filed."

"If you go out anywhere, you should always be aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to who's around you. And again, if someone is approaching you and talking to you in a way that's making you feel uncomfortable, you should leave. Don't be afraid to be rude and tell that person you don't want to talk to them. Turn your back on them and walk away. Go find an employee, and tell them what's going on. Call the police. We're more than happy to come up there and help even if it's not criminal," Bartels said.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has reached out to Target for comment. They said the following:

The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and we’ll continue to provide the Walker Police Department with anything needed for their investigation.

If you can help, you're asked to the Walker PD Tip Line at 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer with any information.



