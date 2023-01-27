Nothing Bundt Cakes expands to Grandville, holds fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Michigan amid historic wish year

With 475 wishes expected to be granted in 2023, a Grand Rapids bakery is using their Grandville expansion to help the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A popular bakery chain known for their Bundt cakes is getting its second location in Kent County, and using their grand opening to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan.

On Saturday, Nothing Bundt Cakes will hold a grand opening in Grandville at 6060 44th St. NW. To celebrate, 20% of all sales at both their Grandville and Grand Rapids location will go toward the foundation. The first 100 people at each location will receive a free Bundtlet.

Make-A-Wish offers wishes free of charge to children between the age of 3 and 17 who are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

In the Mitten State alone, the Michigan chapter of the nonprofit plans to grant 475 wishes to children for the new fiscal year, a noticeable increase from last year’s 403.

In addition to more referrals, part of the increase traces back to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic left the travel industry, creating a backlog of wishes.

Ellie Wilcox, regional managing director for Make-A-Wish Michigan, said a single wish can average out to $10,000. She adds that partnerships with groups like Nothing Bundt Cakes and engagements with the community are ways those wishes can end up being granted.

“We know that the wish provides a distraction during a very difficult time – and we know that this wish provides a restoration of childhood that these kids haven't had when you're going through a critical illness,” Wilcox said. “There's so much of tough news and hard things, but make a wish comes in to let these kids feel hope and strength and joy that they haven't received for a long time.”

Owners Scott and Christine Vogel opened up their first location in March of 2017. The duo often makes a point to donate cakes to help the community, and said they wanted to spotlight an organization that’s been doing a lot of good.

“This is such a big year for them that we felt like, ‘Let's get behind them and help them raise some money,’” Scott Vogel said. “They have a distinct need right now, not only financially to make sure they can grant all these wishes, but also they need more volunteers to be able to engage with all these amazing families, and to make sure that they have this, the most amazing, elevated experience. So by virtue of all of that we want to do something that maybe was impactful in a very special way.”

To support or volunteer for Make-A-Wish Michigan, visit their website.

