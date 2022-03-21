Grand Haven City Council delays vote on Noto's expansion

The next city council meeting is on April 11.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A proposed expansion to a popular Grand Haven restaurant is on hold. The city council asked for more time to discuss the plan, instead of voting on the proposal.

The proposal would allow Noto's at the Bil-Mar to expand with the construction of a conference room and bridal lounge, as well as enclose its outdoor patio.

But the issue of most concern to nearby residents is the addition of rooftop dining. The Highland Park Association, which oversees the neighborhood Noto's is in, says this shouldn't be allowed.

"We believe the Noto's plan violates the consent judgement," a concerned citizen said during public comment at Monday's city council meeting. "Specifically the part where it says no public use of any part of the roof on any part of the property."

That agreement was made back in 2017.

City manager Pat McGinnis says city attorneys believe the rooftop patio would not be an issue.

"This wouldn't have come before you if we thought it was violating a consent judgement we were a part of," McGinnis told the council.

But the city council decided to play it safe, voting to delay a decision on the expansion until they are fully informed on the agreement.

