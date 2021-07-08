Nurses Needed: Mary Free Bed to host nursing job fair

On-the-spot interviews are being held for full-time, part-time and per diem Registered Nurses (RN), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN), CENA and Nurse Technicians.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation is looking for nurses to join the team. It’s hosting a nurse job fair this month in search for perspective candidates.

The fair is happening Wednesday, June 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. Nurse team leaders will be holding on-the-spot interviews for full-time, part-time and per diem Registered Nurses (RN), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN), CENA and Nurse Technicians for acute and sub-acute rehabilitation.

Nurses at Mary Free Bed are required to become Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurses (CRRN) and certification preparations and the examination are paid for by Mary Free Bed.

The fair will be located in Mary Free Bed’s Orthotics & Prosthetics lobby in the hospital’s west addition. Those interested in attending can RSVP via email to recruitment@maryfreebed.com by July 9. Walk-ins are also welcome.

