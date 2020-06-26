GRPD investigating deaths on the NW side

Police are investigating two separate incidents of bodies located on the NW side.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a couple of deaths on the Northwest side.

Early Friday morning, 13 ON YOUR SIDE confirmed that the Grand Rapids Police Department was "investigating a death" in the area of Muskegon Avenue NW and Crosby Street NW.

Not many other details were released on the situation, but we have a crew headed to the area to learn more.

Thursday night, a body was discovered near 4th Street NW and Lane Avenue NW, after police were dispatched to the area. Again, details were very limited but police were expected to release more at some point.

It was not made immediately clear if this incidents are related in anyway or if foul play is suspected in either of them. 13 ON YOUR SIDE will continue to follow both and bring updates as they come down.

These are developing stories, check back here for updates.

