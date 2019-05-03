MUSKEGON, Mich. - A junior from Oakridge High School has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with national awards.

Keeley DeLora was awarded the Certificate of Excellence from The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards and with the President's Volunteer Service Award.

Oakridge Public Schools nominated Keeley for the national honors this fall in recognition for all the volunteering she does. Keeley volunteers at Chance Stables in Muskegon, where she can help special needs children of all ages work with and ride therapy horses. She also feeds and helps to care for the horses for the stables.

Keeley is also an active volunteer with The Penguin Project, which teams up students apart of the school's drama club with special needs actors to help learn lines and perform.

The Certificate of Excellence from The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is presented annual by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP). It honors young people across America for outstanding volunteer service. Certificates of Excellence are only granted to the top 10 percent of all applicants in each state and the District of Columbia. President's Volunteer Service Awards recognizes Americans of all ages who've volunteers their time to service their communities and their country.

In addition to Keeley’s volunteer efforts, she’s also very active at school. She's on the Varsity Golf Team, which launched just last spring, the Drama Club and Choir. She is also enrolled in the Early College Program, hoping to earn college credits towards a degree in Speech Pathology.

When asked how she felt about being chosen for this award, Keeley said she is very surprised. Her mom encouraged her to apply for this recognition, and Oakridge school officials are so glad that she did. “Keeley is an amazing student, and we are so honored to have her at Oakridge”, said Principal Jason McVoy. “She is an outstanding leader in our community, and it’s wonderful to have her hard work recognized at the national level.”

