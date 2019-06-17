MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. —

All Muskegon area students are invited to attend summer story time offered for the first time by teachers and school administrators in the Oakridge Public School District.

The events include teachers reading aloud to students, free giveaways, ice pops, and supplies.

One story time is planned for every week throughout the summer at Flickema or Beals Parks. Two events will also be held at the high school.

District staff will be providing access to Chromebooks at each event for Oakridge parents who have yet to register their students for the 2019-2020 school year.

Summer hygiene care packages will also be available to any attendees.

13 On Your Side

Students who attend have the chance to win prizes and check out books from a mobile library.

Teachers will be challenging their students to read often all summer long.

"They want to always give back to our kids, to help them enjoy reading over the summer and avoid that summer slide backward with their reading loss," said Angela Ogden, Oakridge Lower Elementary Principal. "It's a great way to stay connected with kids."

For more information contact Pollie Gilchrist, Director of Academic Programs, (231) 788-7111 or pgilchrist@oakridgeschools.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.



