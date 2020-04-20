OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Two Texas men who were in their 20s died in a crash in Oceana County Monday.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred on N. 176th Avenue near E Jackson Road. A white Dodge Caravan heading south was driving through a series of curves when a northbound Honda Accord struck the van head-on.

Both people in the Accord died at the scene. Police later identified them as two men from Texas.

The driver of the van was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital in serious condition.

