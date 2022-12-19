Man accused in deadly October 2021 shooting pleads no contest

Cordney Dashawn Toliver, 30, is facing a six-count warrant, including open murder, for the killing of 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown in 2021 has taken a no contest plea.

30-year-old Cordney Dashawn Toliver is facing a six-count warrant, including open murder, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. He took a no contest plea on Dec. 19 in the 17th Circuit Court.

Toliver was already being held in the Kent County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges on Nov. 29, 2021. According to the county, those charges include home invasion and assault.

Toliver is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 around 9:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Highland Street SE.

Toliver will be sentenced in January.

