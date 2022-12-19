x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man accused in deadly October 2021 shooting pleads no contest

Cordney Dashawn Toliver, 30, is facing a six-count warrant, including open murder, for the killing of 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown in 2021 has taken a no contest plea.

30-year-old Cordney Dashawn Toliver is facing a six-count warrant, including open murder, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. He took a no contest plea on Dec. 19 in the 17th Circuit Court.

Toliver was already being held in the Kent County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges on Nov. 29, 2021. According to the county, those charges include home invasion and assault. 

Toliver is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 around 9:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Highland Street SE.

Toliver will be sentenced in January.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Road commission prepares for more snowfall this week

Before You Leave, Check This Out