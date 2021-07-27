Officer fatally shoots suspect who allegedly stabbed K-9

Police say the K-9 was taken to a vet in Kalamazoo and is in stable condition but has multiple wounds.

GOBLES, Mich — A man who allegedly stabbed a police dog Monday night in Van Buren County was fatally shot by a deputy, police say.

Deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on N. State Street at around 7:30 p.m. for an assault. Once a warrant was obtained, at around 9:30 p.m., a K-9 was sent into the home. Police say the dog was stabbed multiple times before retreating out of the home.

Police say a deputy then entered the house and found the suspect, who was still holding the knife. The deputy then shot and killed the suspect. It is unclear at this time if the suspect was the only one in the home.

Police say the K-9 was taken to a vet in Kalamazoo and is in stable condition but has multiple wounds. The identities of the suspect and the involved officer have not been released.

