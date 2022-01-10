Former Rockford police officer facing charges after Ottawa Co. hit-and-run

Sawyer, 38, was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a property damage accident — a 90-day misdemeanor.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — A former Rockford police officer who resigned in mid-December 2021 has been charged in connection to an Ottawa County hit-and-run crash.

Former Lt. Aaron Sawyer, a 19-year veteran of the force, was placed on administrative leave with the Rockford Police Department on Dec. 9, 2021. That happened following a crash at the intersection of Baldwin Street and 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. and caused significant damage to both vehicles. However, one of the vehicles, a black Ford Explorer, fled the scene before police arrived. That vehicle was later identified as Sawyer's unmarked work vehicle.

Since Dec. 9, the crash has been under investigation. On Dec. 20, Sawyer resigned from his position on the force.

Monday, Sawyer, 38, was charged with failing to stop at the scene of a property damage accident in connection to the crash — a 90-day misdemeanor. He will be arraigned at a later date.

Sawyer was arrested for driving while intoxicated back in 2015 in Plainfield Township.

During that arrest, deputies said Sawyer was driving "super drunk" with a high blood alcohol content of .17 or above which is twice the legal limit.

Court records show Sawyer was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty.

As long as Sawyer was successful on probation he would not have to serve any jail time.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says that is usually what first-time OWI offenses receive and is a fairly typical sentence.

13 ON YOUR SIDE asked the city why he was still employed after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated, and they said the previous administration made that decision.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.