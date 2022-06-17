1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Allegan Co.

Police say the involved deputy was also injured, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Allegan County.

Police say the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on 26th Street in Salem Township. A deputy had performed a traffic stop on a vehicle, and the shooting happened during the stop. It is unclear what led to the shooting at this time.

The suspect was killed.

Police say the involved deputy was also injured, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is now underway and will be handled by the Michigan State Police.

