Police investigating officer-involved shooting in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday near Hall Street and Eastern Avenue. A suspect shot at the officer, and the officer returned fire.

The suspect is in custody.

Police do not believe any police officers or the suspect were hit by gunfire at this time. It is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Several streets were closed in the area for investigation. The scene is now cleared.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew at the scene working to learn more information.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

