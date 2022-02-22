Prosecutor: Sergeant who shot, killed man at shell gas station in Oct. 2021 'acted lawfully'

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Shell located on 35th Street in Galesburg.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s sergeant who shot and killed a man at a shell gas station in October 2021 acted in self-defense, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In a briefing released Tuesday, Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Getting stated that Sgt. Ronald Garrett acted lawfully in his use of deadly force. Getting recently wrapped up his investigation into the shooting death of 22-year-old RV Johnson.

“The events of October 4th were incredibly tragic,” Getting said. “They forever changed the lives of those personally involved, their families and loved ones, our law enforcement officers, and our community.”

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Shell located on 35th Street in Galesburg. According to the investigation, it started when Johnson used the station’s phone to call 911 and asked a dispatcher to send authorities to the gas station.

Sgt. Garrett arrived at the scene and was reportedly confronted by Johnson as soon as he got out of his police vehicle. In body-cam video, Johnson can be seen lunging at Garrett multiple times with a knife.

The sergeant asked Johnson to put down the knife multiple times; however, Johnson ended up lunging again and Garrett shot him once.

Authorities tried lifesaving measures but Johnson died on scene.

Sheriff Rick Fuller said the incident was the first time Johnson had an encounter with law enforcement.

Garrett, a more than 20-year veteran on the force, was not injured.

