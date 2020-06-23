Officers called to ORV accident involving 5 juveniles

According to police, the ORV was being driven by a 7-year-old female from West Olive.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Tuesday afternoon at approximately 1:34 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and rescue personnel were dispatched to a home in Robinson Township in regards to an injury accident involving an off-road vehicle (ORV)/golf cart.

The accident occurred in the yard of a home at 11102 112th Avenue. Five juveniles were involved.

The ORV was carrying five juveniles in total: the 7-year old driver, along with two 5-year-old females, a 6-year-old female and a 9-year-old female.

Police say the ORV was being driven in the front yard of the residence when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned on its side.

Two of the passengers were pinned under the ORV until an adult lifted it and removed it.

Two of the juveniles were checked by medical personnel on scene and were released to their parents.

The other three were transported to the Helene DeVos Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

