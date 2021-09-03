Officers find body of Plainfield Twp. man missing since January

Police said there appears to be no signs of foul play.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The body of a Plainfield Township man who had been missing since January was found Tuesday by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

43-year-old Richard Drayton was last seen on Jan. 25, 2021, walking away from his home in Plainfield township. At the time, officers said he had health issues that require daily medication and that he might be endangered.

Multiple searches were conducted since January, but none were successful.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a follow-up search of a wooded area around Belmont. During the search, Drayton’s body was found near the area of US-131 and 7 Mile Road NE.

Police said there appears to be no signs of foul play, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.

