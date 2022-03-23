Law enforcement officers gather for parade in honor of K9 handler battling leukemia

About 80 squad cars and several fire trucks made the drive.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The heavy rain in Grand Rapids Wednesday night didn't stop K9 handlers and other law enforcement officers from multiple different departments from coming together for a parade.

That parade was in honor of a K9 handler from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, who is currently at Butterworth Hospital with acute leukemia.

Staff from KDPS, the Kent County Sheriffs office, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Grand Rapids Fire Department were all part of the gathering.

They staged the parade at the Kent County jail before making their way to the hospital.

About 80 squad cars and several fire trucks made the drive, which ended with them gathered in a parking lot and flashing their lights for the officer to see from inside.

