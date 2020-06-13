Officers investigate fatal motorcycle accident in Holland

The time of the accident is unknown but officers believe it happened overnight.

HOLLAND, Mich — Holland Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched to a single vehicle motorcycle accident Saturday morning at 6:18 a.m.

The accident occurred near Waverly Road and M-40.

According to police, the caller was an employee of a nearby business, who arrived at work and found the motorcycle and driver lying in the parking lot off Waverly Road.

Currently, the time of the accident is unknown, but officers believe it happened overnight.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 26-year-old Holland man was heading southbound on a 2009 Honda CBR motorcycle, when the bike left the roadway and went airborne, struck a utility pole and then landed in the parking lot.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the name of the driver has not been released, as relatives are still being notified.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information about the accident is asked to contact Sgt. Dan Kender at (616)355-1122.

