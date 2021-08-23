Officers need help identifying two people seen scratching graffiti into Grand Haven lighthouse

A reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people caught on video scratching graffiti into the inner lighthouse at Grand Haven South Pier.

The pair were seen on pier security cameras at 1:47 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Haven Dept. of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT (745368).

