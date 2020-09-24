x
Officers report possible shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 29-year-old man showed up at Butterworth Hospital Wednesday evening with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to GRPD. 

The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. Sgt. John Wittkowski said the man is uncooperative. 

Wittkowski said officers were dispatched just before 9 p.m. on reports of the sound of gunshots. They located a scene on Cass Avenue SE. 

Police do not know if the victim and the scene are related. There is no suspect information at this time. 

