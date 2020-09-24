Officers report possible shooting in Grand Rapids

Police do not know if the victim and the scene are related.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 29-year-old man showed up at Butterworth Hospital Wednesday evening with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to GRPD.

The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. Sgt. John Wittkowski said the man is uncooperative.

Wittkowski said officers were dispatched just before 9 p.m. on reports of the sound of gunshots. They located a scene on Cass Avenue SE.

Police do not know if the victim and the scene are related. There is no suspect information at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.