Officers report possible shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 29-year-old man showed up at Butterworth Hospital Wednesday evening with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to GRPD.
The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. Sgt. John Wittkowski said the man is uncooperative.
Wittkowski said officers were dispatched just before 9 p.m. on reports of the sound of gunshots. They located a scene on Cass Avenue SE.
Police do not know if the victim and the scene are related. There is no suspect information at this time.
