Officers rescue 3 overnight after boat capsizes in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Three people had to be rescued late Thursday after their boat capsized in Lake Hill N’ Brook, police say.

The incident happened on the lake near the 4100 block of Katydid Lane. It was reported that three people were in the water and were unable to get to shore.

“The situation was complicated in that it was nightfall and there was no ambient light in the area to help locate the victims,” a release reads. “Local residents assisted in finding the individuals who were approximately 75ft from the shore, clinging to a downed tree.”

Officers used a throw rope and flotation device to get the three victims to shore. Police say once the people were out of the water there were no other medical concerns.

