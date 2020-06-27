Officers respond to Kalamazoo house fire

The home was vacant at the time of the fire.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A house fire broke out this morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, an officer observed smoke coming from a house in the 1000 block of West North Street. A full fire response was requested, along with additional officers.

The Department said initial fire attack was hampered by electrical lines that were on both in and out of the house. The fire was extinguished once the electricity was turned off.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire and officers do not currently believe the cause to be suspicious; however, it is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

