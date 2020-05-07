Officers respond to motorcycle accident, arrest driver for operating under the influence

When deputies arrived on scene, they found that a single motorcycle had left the roadway and flipped over.

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Branch County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle accident Saturday at approximately 5:55 p.m. in Nobel Township.

The accident occurred at Southern Road and Rierson Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found that a single motorcycle had left the roadway and flipped over. They also found the motorcycle driver, who was semi-conscious. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to authorities, preliminary investigation shows that a 39-year-old male from Indiana was headed northbound on Rierson Road. He attempted to round the curve onto West Southern Road, but lost control. This resulted in the motorcycle leaving the roadway, flipping over, and throwing the driver into a nearby field.

The driver was transported to Promedica Emergency by a Life Care ambulance. Sheriff deputies later arrested and lodged the driver for operating under the influence.

