Officers responding to 'critical incident' in Ottawa County, asking nearby residents to shelter in place

Police say an armed man has barricaded himself inside a Spring Lake Township home.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is currently responding to what they are calling a "critical incident" at a home in Spring Lake Township. The house is located on Palm Drive near Hoffmaster Drive.

Police on scene confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the incident began around 2 a.m. Wednesday when officers tried to pull over a man and realized there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Police say the man ran to a nearby house where he barricaded himself inside. A woman was home at the time, and police say the two did know each other, but she wasn’t able to exit the house until shortly after 7 a.m. Police say the man is armed.

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area. Palm Drive is currently blocked by first responders.

Residents in the area of Palm Drive between Hoffmaster Drive and the north Ottawa County line are currently sheltered in place in their homes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

